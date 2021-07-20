1xBet login for making bets and using bonuses

On 1xBet gambling platform nothing is really missing. The strong points for those who decide to have a 1xBet login are, undoubtedly, many sports, events and markets available. Among the positive sides should be also mentioned promotions, high odds, cryptocurrency support, and an excellent app. The package is complemented by high payouts, live streaming and live score with complete statistics.

The company establishes the client’s procedure in case of password loss. In the sign-in window there is a “Forgot your password” option. Then see a detailed instruction on how to restore access to the account. There are several ways, depending on the information provided by the client:

email address;

login;

phone number and date of birth;

account number!

In the first case, the password is sent to the specified e-mail, in the second and third – in an SMS on the phone. If the login 1xBet causes problems, the bookmaker offers to contact support in one of the available ways. To avoid having to type your username and password all over again, it is recommended that you check the “Remember me” checkbox.

How to find 1xBet apk to install the betting app

This operator is preferred by punters for its reliability, decent odds, a wide line and a spread of hundreds of events that are occurring every day. Of course, the players also appreciate the bookmaker for its mobility: the company has a good website, an optimized mobile version for smartphones and applications for them. 1xBet apk file is what you need to download first to run the betting software on your device.

As for the application for the Apple operating system, you can download it to your iPhone from an alternative source. Actually, on the site of the bookmaker you will find only a link to go to the official application store for iPhone and iPad AppStore, and the process of installing the software on your smartphone can only be done through your account.

Download the app for Android OS so far is only possible from the betting website itself. It is unavailable in the Google Play store (as well as no other bookmaker apps), so the most convenient way to install it on your smartphone is to go to the site via a browser and install the apk 1xBet on your device. It is highly discouraged to use third-party sites to install the software since they do not provide any guarantees and can easily use your personal or financial data for mercenary purposes.