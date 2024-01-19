Best Online Betting Company in 2023: PariPesa

The name of the best sports betting company is revealed! According to industry leaders who gathered at the 5th annual Stakeholders Interactive Forum organized by the Oyo State Gaming Board in Nigeria, the prestigious “Best Online Sports Betting Company of 2023” award was granted to PariPesa.

The award spotlighted PariPesa’s commitment to setting the bar high in online sports betting. The company distinguished itself with its innovative practices, user-centric approach, and dedication to delivering an unparalleled experience.

The forum’s guests were representatives of competing companies, who confirmed that PariPesa is today’s market leader. Company representative Damilare Obadimu agrees with them: PariPesa does not plan to stop and will continue to work to develop the industry and give its users the best experience. The company is also dedicated to responsible gaming.

At the ceremony, it was specifically noted that PariPesa’s victory was ensured not only by its technological excellence but also by its loyal customer base. The users raised the company to such heights, and it continues to move towards new achievements thanks to them.

Giant pool of bonuses for clients

One of the components of PariPesa’s success is a large-scale bonus program, thanks to which every user can count on gifts. A range of enticing bonuses and exclusive perks solidify the company’s commitment to rewarding loyal customers. Here are the most popular of them:

100% Bonus on First Deposit: New users are welcomed with open arms as PariPesa offers a generous 100% bonus on their initial deposit. Daily Prizes for AFCON Bets: Dedicated to celebrating the excitement of the African Cup of Nations, the company rewards daily prizes for bets placed on AFCON matches. 3% Weekly Sports Cashback: PariPesa ensures that players receive a weekly 3% cashback on their sports bets, providing a safety net even in the face of losses. Birthday Bonus: the award winner makes birthdays special by offering a personalized bonus. Bonus for Series of Losing Bets: to ease the sting of unfortunate streaks. Betting Marathon: placing bets regularly earns users free bets to keep the excitement alive.

For the most dedicated patrons, online bookmaker PariPesa introduced the VIP Club, where elite members enjoy exclusive benefits, including:

Weekly Cashback

Personal Manager

Private Telegram Channel

Weekly Free Bets and Free Spins

Giveaways and Happy Hours

Monthly Tournaments

Voting Opportunities

Even more convenient mobile app

Another key to PariPesa’s success is its convenient mobile application. Users can play without limits anytime, anywhere, as the app ensures a smooth and user-friendly experience on various mobile devices. The app caters to a broad spectrum of interests, from classic sports like football, basketball, and tennis to the adrenaline-pumping excitement of live casino slots.

The company encourages users to play without constraints by offering a seamless and limitless gaming experience through its apk PariPesa:

Token Rewards System

Live Scores and Odds

Quick Access to Bet History

Extensive Selection of LIVE Events



PariPesa guarantees that users can experience the thrill of online betting at any time and any place.

FAQ

What is the Oyo State Gaming Board?

The Oyo State Gaming Board (OYSGB) is the betting, gaming, and lottery regulatory body of the Oyo State Government. The board regulates (registration & licensing, permits, monitoring, and inspection) pool betting, sports betting (online and offline), lottery, casinos, promotional competitions, gaming machine operations, and other gaming activities in Oyo State in Nigeria.

What types of bets does PariPesa offer?

PariPesa offers many additional markets on specific events: European handicap, correct score, run of play, over/under, team to score first, etc. The company also has a great selection of markets for club and country-level international games. Apart from outright betting, PariPesa offers head-to-head on two selected athletes at all times in individual sports such as cycling, golf, athletics, skiing, etc. PariPesa offers the following types of bets: single bet, accumulator, singles, lucky bet, chain bet, patent bet, multibet, conditional bet, anti-accumulator, and system bet.

What is responsible gaming?

Responsible gaming refers to a set of practices and principles to ensure that individuals engage in gambling or gaming activities safely and in a controlled manner. The concept emphasizes the need for both players and the gaming industry to take measures that promote a positive and healthy gaming environment.