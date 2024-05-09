IWPG Global Region 2 met with representatives of Ethiopian EBC Broadcasting Company

*Discussed business agreement with Genet Tadesse, CEO of Ethiopian public broadcaster EBC

By Our Correspondent

On the 30th of last month, a delegation from the International Women’s Peace Group Global Region 2 (IWPG, Global 2 Regional Director Seo-yeon Lee) met at the EBC broadcasting station with EBC Representative Genet Tadesse of Ethiopia, Office Director Molalin, and Reporter Yegawehu.

EBC (Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation) is a public broadcaster that produces and broadcasts a variety of programs to promote Ethiopia’s national development and culture, including domestic and international news, sports and entertainment. It covers cultural events, educational programs, art, history, and cultural heritage, and is one of Ethiopia’s major media organizations that reflects the country’s values ​​and goals.

At the meeting, we had time to introduce IWPG by sharing IWPG videos, our activities at UN CSW, and our visit to the Ethiopian Embassy in the UN. He also spoke about the importance of the media in peace activities and promised to sign a business agreement with a broadcasting company.

Representative Genet Tadesse said, “Peace is the most important. “EBC Broadcasting is also working with peace as a priority,” he said, adding, “I will support IWPG’s peace activities.”

IWPG Global Region 2 predicts that continued meetings will take place between EBC Broadcasting and Ethiopia for peace.

Meanwhile, IWPG is an NGO with special consultative status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and a women’s peace organization registered with the Department of Global Communications (DGC). IWPG’s vision is to protect precious lives from war and pass on peace as a legacy to future generations with a motherly heart. To this end, it is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and actively works in solidarity with about 110 branches and 660 partner organizations around the world. We are carrying out peace activities.

