Red Gingham & Aqua Floral Pinafore Apron with no ties relaxed. Lovely retro red gingham apron which is designed to be so easy to put on and take off using no ties, buttons, or fasteners of any kind. No gymnastics are required to don the apron! Simply slip the apron over your head like a t-shirt and slide your arms into the generous openings to put it on. Apron. Lovely retro red gingham apron which is designed to be so easy to put on and take off using no ties, buttons, or fasteners of any kind. No gymnastics are required to don the apron! Simply slip the apron over your head like a t-shirt and slide your arms into the generous openings to put it on. Apron rests totally on the shoulders, placing no strain on the neck. Extremely comfortable for all day wear! Apron fully covers your clothing for protection while you are working around the house, but is completely split up the back (to the band at the top) to allow freedom of movement. Armholes are bound with a coordinating bias binding for extra strength and durability. Extra large patch pockets are so handy for many purposes. Great care and attention is paid when I make these aprons-- there are no exposed seams or raw edges showing on my aprons! All seams are neatly enclosed for a sturdier and longer lasting finished product. Apron is gathered in front and back where it attaches at the top bands, and fits many sizes due to its unique style-- certainly roomy enough for many plus sizes. (Standard size apron is shown above on a SIZE 16 and also on a size 2X dress form-- looks great on both sizes.) Makes a great gift for the cooking/baking enthusiast on your gift list-- or for a very special treat for yourself! I do not keep an inventory. This apron is not sewn until after order confirmation. Apron in photos is the original sample sewn to take listing photos. As with any handmade creation, fabric design placement will vary from apron to apron. Fabric has been out of print for years, so this is the last one I can make using this fabric combination.。SMALLEST SIZE fits sizes XS/S/M。♥ Best fit for hips/waist smaller than 39"。♥ Longer apron length: 33-34 in. from top of shoulder to bottom of skirt。♥ Width: 36 inches around the hem, 9.5 in. wide at the chest band。STANDARD SIZE fits sizes L/XL/2X。♥ Best fit for hips/waist measuring between 40" - 48"。♥ Longer apron length: 33-34 in. from top of shoulder to bottom of skirt。♥ Width: 45 inches around the hem, 10.5 in. wide at the chest band。NO LONGER AVAILABLE IN THE LARGER SIZE: Please note that the floral fabric is out of print and no longer available, so I can only make one more apron with what fabric I have left here.。APRON CARE。Machine wash in cold water with mild detergent. Wash dark colors separately. Do not bleach. Tumble dry on low heat. Remove from dryer while still damp to minimize wrinkling. Press with medium hot iron as necessary.。Copyright © 2005-2019 (Laurie's Gifts) All rights Reserved.。

