Are South African Online Casino Bonuses Worth Claiming ?

When you register a new account at a fully licensed South African online casino, such as 10Bet Africa, you can claim what is referred to as a new player welcome bonus (aka sign-up bonus), but are these bonuses worth claiming?

On this page, we will be taking a closer look at the official 10Bet.com welcome bonus for new players. You can also learn more about this highly recommended SA casino site.

What is 10Bet?

10Bet is Africa’s number one real money gambling website.

It has a fully licensed online casino product with over 1,300 slots, table & card games from some of today’s most famous online casino game development studios and software providers, over 50 live dealer games from Evolution Gaming, and a licensed sports betting product, where you can bet on over 50 major global sports.

The website is owned and operated by a reputable name with a solid track record. It’s licensed by the MGA (Malta Gaming Authority) and has the necessary SSL (Secure Socket Layer) encryption certificates. In other words, it’s a perfectly secure site that can be trusted 100%.

What is the welcome bonus for new players?

At the time of writing, the 10Bet welcome bonus at https://10bet.co.tz is actually a choice between two offers. The bonus you claim depends on which part of the website you initially signed up to.

For example, if you sign up via the 10Bet Sports betting site, you can claim a 100% matching deposit bonus worth R3,000.00. If you go for the casino bonus, you can claim a 100% match bonus worth up to R3,000.00.

Let’s take a closer look at the sports bonus. When you claim this special offer, you will be doubling up on your deposit. It’s that simple. The minimum deposit required is just R50, and you must wager your deposit amount just once on any sports bet with minimum odds of 1.50.

1.50 is the European decimal odds format. In the UK fractional odds format, 1.50 is 1/2, and in the American/moneyline odds format, it’s -200. The only thing you need to be aware of is that the maximum you can win from your 10Bet Sports welcome bonus is capped at R20,000.

Also, remember to take full advantage of your 10Bet welcome bonus within seven days of receiving it, or it will expire.

Are welcome bonuses worth claiming?

Yes. Welcome bonuses are worth claiming because you have nothing to lose. You don’t have to accept a sign-up bonus. Nobody is forcing you to accept it, but it’s free money, so you may as well claim it.

The best South Africa welcome bonuses today are the ones that have relatively low wagering requirements (aka rollover or playthrough requirements).

What are wagering requirements?

The wagering requirement is the amount of money players must wager/spend before they can withdraw their bonus winnings. For example, let’s just say that you received R1,000.00 in free bonus money, and it comes with a 50x wagering requirement.

In this case, your R1,000.00 would have to be wagered at least 50x times before you could withdraw. As soon as you have completed your wagering requirements, any leftover winnings are yours to spend.

If online casinos, poker, and sports betting sites didn’t have wagering requirements attached to their bonuses and just gave away free money, their business wouldn’t be sustainable, and they would have to close. Most players would simply withdraw their free money without spending it at the casino and spend it elsewhere.

Therefore, wagering requirements protect the online casino operator. If you don’t complete the wagering requirements within the allotted time, you would lose any winnings you have accumulated from your welcome bonus money.

Final note

Before you claim an online casino bonus, you may want to take a few minutes to read through the bonus terms and conditions. The Ts and Cs will tell you everything you need to know about the bonus you are about to claim, including the wagering requirement information.

To play at 10Bet for real money, all players must be at least 18 years old. If you do sign up here to South Africa’s best online casino, remember to gamble responsibly and never chase your losses.

Before placing a sports bet, take the time to understand what the odds are telling you because it will help you place more strategic bets.

Also, when playing casino games for the first time, practice playing in the free-play demo mode until you get good. When you have mastered certain games, you can switch to playing in the real money mode.