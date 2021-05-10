lavender elastic hair ties wholesale elastic 58 Lilac FOE Elastic purple fold over elastic foldover elastic headband elastic by the yard

5/8 Lilac FOE Elastic elastic by the yard purple fold over. Fold Over Elastic - Lilac Size: 5/8 - Thick quality perfect for making hair accessories and other projects ** High quality made, the print will remain the same while stretch. No break out** ** Durable and Washable** Sizes we recommend for stretchy headbands { Newborn } 13 { 0-1 Year } 14 { 1-10. Fold Over Elastic - Lilac。Size: 5/8" 。- Thick quality perfect for making hair accessories and other projects 。** High quality made, the print will remain the same while stretch. No break out**。** Durable and Washable**。Sizes we recommend for stretchy headbands。{ Newborn } 13"。{ 0-1 Year } 14"。{ 1-10 Years} 15"。{ Teens } 16.5"。{ Adults } 17"。*****************************************************************************。Also, don't forget to check out our other great listings in our shop at: labellarosesupplies.com。MORE ELASTIC AVAILABLE。MORE FOLD OVER ELASTIC AVAILABLE。*******************************************************************************。NEED A LARGER QUANTITY? Not a problem, just send us a message and we will set up a custom listing for you:/)。*****************************************************************************。Social Media- Check us out on Social Media for our newest products, coupons, and sales!。FACEBOOK- www.facebook.com/labellaroseaccessories 。PINTEREST www.pinterest.com/labellaroseb。INSTAGRAM - @labellaroseaccessories。******************************************************************************。CURRENT PROCESSING TIME - is 1-3 business days. Please allow 3-7 days for shipping.。RUSH ORDER- If you need your order quickly please purchase the rush order listing. It will move you to the front of the line and get your order out with 24 hours ( or if it is a weekend your order will ship out Monday) 。

lavender elastic hair ties wholesale elastic 58 Lilac FOE Elastic purple fold over elastic foldover elastic headband elastic by the yard

