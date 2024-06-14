Peace Pioneers: Tanzania’s Youth Leading the Way in Spreading a Culture of Peace

By Our Correspondent

On May 25th, International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) held an inaugural ceremony at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to launch a peace initiative in collaboration with local youth organizations. This event followed the Peace-Advanced Country Tanzania Forum held on March 29th. The initiative aims to promote the dissemination of a culture of peace as outlined in Article 10 of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light(HWPL).

Over 100 youths, including students from the University of Dar es Salaam, attended the inaugural ceremony. The event featured introductions to IPYG and Youth Empowerment Peace Workshop (YEPW), presentations by participating organizations, a handprint flag-making activity, and a plogging event.

Mr. Kabonje Musa, President of the Red Cross Club at the University of Dar es Salaam, “This event made me realize the importance of peace. I will continue to work with IPYG to plan and implement peace projects so that I can share the news of peace in front of you at the next event,” said Mr. Musa.

Mr. Adrian Maru, Director of the Christian Youth Network, “I hope that today’s event will inspire our young people to be more interested and involved in peace work. I can’t wait for the next event. It was fantastic.” He said.

This inaugural ceremony marks a significant first step for Tanzanian youth to lead in the promotion of a culture of peace and contribute to national development. IPYG plans to hold a mid-year review meeting with Africa Union Youth Empowerment Peace Workshop (YEPW) representatives from Tanzania and Ethiopia.