Butzii Tillandsia Air Plant // Thick and Pointy Air Plants. Basic Description and Care guide: The Air Plant (botanical name; Tillandsia) is a perennial epiphite, meaning in its nativity or natural environment, it attaches itself onto other plants and gathers its nutrients and moisture from the air through its normally spiky or pointed soft foliage. Most air. Basic Description and Care guide:。The Air Plant (botanical name; Tillandsia) is a perennial epiphite, meaning in its nativity or natural environment, it attaches itself onto other plants and gathers its nutrients and moisture from the air through its normally spiky or pointed soft foliage. Most air plants are grown in tropical environments and the larger the air plants are in size and foliage, the more drought tolerant they are. Air plants are extremely unique because they don’t require any soil to grow, making them one of the easiest plants to care for. Watering them requires a light misting every few days (and more frequently for finer-leafed air plants) or a soak or rinse in your basic kitchen sink every week or so for about 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the climate and season and how dry the air plants have gotten. If you live in a climate with cold weather or winter rolls around it is recommended that you bring your plants in doors, luckily air plants can be displayed in a variety of different ways and your home will definitely benefit from your creativity.。

