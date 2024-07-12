Huawei and Vodacom Empower Tanzania Startups with Transformative Learning Tour

By Our Correspondent

Huawei, in partnership with Vodacom, has successfully concluded a week-long exchange learning program for seven promising Tanzanian startups. This initiative, part of the Vodacom Digital Accelerator Program, is aimed at fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the country by providing opportunities for startups to learn from global leaders in the tech industry.

Group photo of Tanzania startups visiting Huawei Exhibition Hall in Shenzhen, China.

During the program, the Tanzanian startups had the opportunity to visit Huawei’s cutting-edge facilities, including the Huawei Exhibition Hall, where they experienced smart driving and explored Huawei’s comprehensive industry solutions. They also visited prominent companies like Tencent, ByteDance, DJI, and Ubtech, where they participated in workshops with industry leaders and startup representatives, deepening their understanding of the market, customer needs, and entrepreneurial development.

Commenting on the program, the Director of Business at Vodacom, Mr. Nguvu Kamando said that the visit will undoubtedly enhance innovation within Tanzania.

‘’We appreciate Huawei’s unwavering support in this program, such initiatives are crucial for fostering a thriving digital ecosystem in Tanzania.’’

On the other hand, Ms. Joyce Liu, Director of the Tech4All Digital Inclusion Program Office highlighted Huawei’s commitment to building a fully connected digital world.

‘’Huawei is dedicated to the digitalization of Tanzania. We will continue collaborating with Vodacom on a series of CSR activities, including initiatives like DigiTruck, which aim to advance digital literacy and connectivity across the nation.”

Beyond their professional development, the startups also experienced China’s rich cultural heritage, engaging with local communities, and visiting museums. This cultural immersion provided a holistic experience that broadened their perspectives and enriched their entrepreneurial journey.

This trip to China marked the final phase of the three-month acceleration program, which aims to support and empower local startups to drive digitalization in Tanzania.

Huawei and Vodacom staff pose for a group photo with Tanzania startup founders at the Huawei Office in Shenzhen, during their recent study visit to China.