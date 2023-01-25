HOW TO LOSE WEIGHT: THE HEALTHY WAY

Losing weight is a year-round issue for many people. Then it is good to know which methods and foods at what time of day are particularly effective for losing weight. So you have more nerves to focus on 22Bet Tanzania.

Many coffee lovers are reluctant to give up their two to three cups a day when losing weight. All the better to know: Coffee can help you lose weight. Because caffeine boosts fat burning through ketosis. Coffee with lemon juice or orange juice is said to even increase the effect. To do this, drink only black coffee, that is, do without calories from milk and sugar. Coffee stimulates metabolism and inhibits appetite, but you are most likely to achieve the effect of losing weight in combination with the appropriate diet of less than 1500 calories a day. Also, in addition, replace one meal a day with fruit or vegetable shakes.

DRINK YOUR KILOS AWAY

How about a homemade green smoothie for weight loss then? The diet shake replaces an entire meal and tastes so delicious. Whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner, the green smoothie’s balanced recipe of spinach, oatmeal and blueberries makes it ideal as a full meal, but it has fewer calories than your average meal. Apple, grapefruit and lemon juice provide the extra vitamin kick. What ingredients you need for about four shakes: 250 g spinach leaves (fresh or frozen), 5 tbsp oatmeal, 2 bananas, 300 g blueberries, 200 ml apple juice, 150 ml grapefruit juice, 600 ml water, 4 tbsp almond paste, some lemon juice (to taste). Now defrost or wash the spinach and drain. Peel the bananas and cut them into slices. Wash berries, add to 600 ml of water in the blender with the apple juice, grapefruit juice and lemon juice. Add the berries, bananas, oatmeal, almond paste and spinach and blend on low speed, then on high speed until the shake is creamy. If desired, add a little water to dilute and mix again briefly.

Drink lemon water in the morning about 30 minutes before breakfast on an empty stomach, this stimulates the metabolism and supports weight loss. Make sure the water temperature is warm, because heat promotes digestion. The juice of one lemon already contains 25 mg of vitamin C and thus already covers 25 percent of the recommended daily amount. The large amount of vitamin C contained in lemons is important for hormone production, not only for the happiness hormone serotonin, but also for the neurotransmitter norepinephrine, which boosts metabolism and fat burning. At the same time, the feeling of satiety is activated. As a result, you ultimately eat smaller portions and thus fewer calories. And this is how it works: squeeze a lemon and mix it with about half a liter of warm (not boiling) water, pour it into a glass, drink it and feel the effect almost immediately.

LEMON-GINGER: THE SECRET POWER

A lemon ginger water also boosts metabolism and helps you lose weight. Ginger root has a stimulating effect on saliva and gastric juice production. Drink the juice throughout the day or before a meal, so it can also be digested better. The vitamin-rich mixture is very easy to prepare – you only need about five minutes for all the steps. It is also easy to prepare ginger lemon water in the morning for the entire day. Here’s how to prepare your ginger lemon water: For half a liter of cool or warm water, you’ll need one lemon and about a thumb-sized piece of ginger. It is best to grind the piece of ginger very finely, so that the ingredients can be absorbed more easily by the water. Add the grated ginger to the water or pour it over the water and let it steep for 15 minutes. Squeeze the lemon and mix the juice with the ginger water.

WHAT ELSE GOES WITH GINGER

If you want to rely less on lemons, but like ginger, it can also be combined with carrots to make a shake. Ginger-carrot juice is low in calories and is especially good for weight loss. Carrots contain only about 26 kilocalories per hundred grams. In addition, they are rich in iron, potassium, calcium as well as vitamins and also contain the fiber pectin, which swells in the gastrointestinal tract and thus stimulates the feeling of satiety. Pectin also inhibits fat digestion and supports the breakdown of fat cells. As a result, it improves intestinal flora and has a detoxifying effect. Replace your breakfast or dinner with a ginger-carrot power drink and you will see the effect after about two weeks with possibly two to three kilos less weight on the scales. For up to three shakes you need the following ingredients: 500 g carrots or carrots, 1 apple, 2 stalks lemon balm, 10 g ginger root (1 piece), 1 tsp linseed oil, rapeseed oil or olive oil, 1 tbsp lemon juice (to taste). Thoroughly clean the carrots or carrots, wash, quarter and core the apple. Then wash and shake dry the lemon balm and peel the ginger. Press the carrots, apples and ginger through a juicer and pour the juice into glasses. Special extra at the end: add linseed oil, rapeseed oil or olive oil to the juice. Vegetable oils allow your body to better absorb fat-soluble vitamins and phytochemicals. Then season to taste with lemon juice and add the lemon balm.

Apple cider vinegar is not only healthy and improves the appearance of the skin. In diluted form, it also activates the feeling of satiety and regulates blood sugar, so that moments of ravenous hunger and “sweet cravings” tend to stay away. At the same time, the pectins it contains have a positive effect on digestion. Add two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a large glass of lukewarm water and drink it about 15 minutes before a meal. The feeling of hunger can be significantly reduced in this way.

WHAT ABOUT COFFEE?

Not only coffee can be used to lose weight. There are teas, such as ginger tea or green tea, that detoxify the body and help you lose weight. Up to two cups of warm water with fresh ginger in the morning stimulates the metabolism and promotes detoxification. Green tea also boosts metabolism and increases fat burning. For ginger tea, you can proceed as follows: bring 0.5 liters of water to a boil, cut two to three centimeters of fresh ginger root into thin slices and simmer in the water for ten minutes. Allow to cool slightly and drink in small sips before breakfast or until about ten in the morning. Similar to coffee, ginger tea has a very stimulating effect and can negatively affect sleep quality if consumed late in the day. Those who prefer to drink green tea should not infuse the ingredients with boiling water above 70 degrees Celsius. The fine flavors are better preserved that way. Special flavor kick: filter the water after it has cooled and only then pour on the leaves, because soft water allows green tea to develop its aroma particularly well.