Sponsored Articles

5 Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania

As in many other East African countries, forex trading is becoming increasingly popular in Tanzania. Since the Bank of Tanzania (BOT) has not yet regulated the local Forex market, there are a disproportionate number of dodgy brokers in Tanzania.

However, by carrying out extensive research and testing hundreds of brokers, we can confidently provide a list of the 5 Best Forex Brokers in Tanzania.

HF Markets

HF Markets is an STP and ECN forex and CFD broker that has been around since 2010 and which has a trust score of 85. HF Markets is regulated by several reputable entities and is registered with local regulators in several countries, making it a safe option for Tanzanians.

HeadquarteredCyprus
Tier-1 LicensesFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA)
Tier-2 LicensesFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)Capital Markets Authority (CMA)Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)
Tier-3 LicensesFinancial Services Authority (FSA)Financial Services Commission (FSC)
Islamic AccountYes
Demo AccountYes
Retail Investor Accounts5
Order ExecutionMarket
Starting spreadFrom 0.0 pips
Minimum Commission per Trade$3 to $4
Maximum Leverage1:1000
Minimum Deposit (TZS)11,600 TZS or an equivalent to $5

FP Markets

FP Markets is headquartered in Australia and offers comprehensive solutions to global traders. FP Markets offers some of the best liquidity to Tanzanians, sourced from the likes of Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and other providers, making it one of the best forex brokers in Tanzania.

Read a comprehensive FP Markets Review.

HeadquarteredAustralia
Tier-1 LicensesAustralian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC)
Tier-2 LicensesCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
Islamic AccountYes
Demo AccountYes
Retail Investor Accounts4
Order ExecutionMarket
Starting spread0.0 pips
Minimum Commission per TradeUS$3 per side
Maximum Leverage1:500
Minimum Deposit (TZS)160,000 TZS or equivalent to AU$100

AvaTrade

AvaTrade has a high trust score of 93 and is one of the best forex brokers in Tanzania that provides over 1,260 financial instruments that can be traded on MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, and many other platforms. Tanzanian traders also have unlimited access to social trading on ZuluTrade.

HeadquarteredDublin, Ireland
Tier-1 LicensesCentral Bank of Ireland (CBI)Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)Japanese Financial Services Authority (JFSA)Financial Futures Association of Japan (FFAJ)Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
Tier-2 LicensesCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)Israel Securities Authority (ISA)Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM FRSA)Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF)
Tier-3 LicensesBritish Virgin Islands Financial Service Commission (BVI FSC)
Islamic AccountYes
Demo AccountYes
Retail Investor Accounts1 (Retail and Professional Option)
Order ExecutionInstant
Starting spreadFrom 0.9 pips
Minimum Commission per TradeNo Commission Charges
Maximum Leverage1:30 (Retail)1:400 (Pro)
Minimum Deposit (TZS)230,000 Tanzanian Shilling or an equivalent to $100

Exness

Exness

Exness has been in operation since 2009 and provides Tanzanian traders with 278 tradable instruments and a selection of trading accounts to trade them. Exness is a beginner-friendly broker that offers research materials and comprehensive trading tools.

HeadquarteredCyprus, with offices in the United Kingdom, Seychelles, South Africa, the British Virgin Islands, and Curaçao
Tier-1 LicensesFinancial Conduct Authority (FCA)
Tier-2 LicensesCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Tier-3 LicensesFinancial Services Authority (FSA) SeychellesFinancial Services Commission of the British Virgin Islands (FSC BVI)Financial Services Commission (FSC) MauritiusCentral Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS)
Islamic AccountYes
Demo AccountYes
Retail Investor Accounts5
Order ExecutionMarket
Starting spread0.0 pips EUR/USD
Minimum Commission per TradeFrom $0.1 per side, per lot
Maximum LeverageUnlimited
Minimum Deposit (TZS)23,200 TZS or an equivalent to $10

easyMarkets

easyMarkets was launched in 2001 and has a longstanding reputation as a forward-thinking broker that offers negative balance protection, dealCancellation, Freeze Rate, and other innovative features to Tanzanians.

HeadquarteredThe British Virgin Islands
Tier-1 LicensesAustralian Securities and Exchange Commission (ASIC)
Tier-2 LicensesCyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)
Tier-3 LicensesBritish Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVI FSC)Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles
Islamic AccountYes
Demo AccountYes
Retail Investor Accounts3
Order ExecutionMarket
Starting spreadFixed, 0.03 USD WTI (OIL)
Minimum Commission per TradeNone
Maximum Leverage1:400
Minimum Deposit (TZS)58,000 TZS or equivalent to $25

Conclusion

All the brokers on the list above are well regarded and have excellent regulatory control, which is crucial for traders worried about the protection of their money. These brokers also provide excellent trading conditions, customer service, and a wealth of tools for novice traders.

FAQ

Do Forex Traders pay tax in Tanzania?

Yes, when forex traders trade within their own capacity, they are subject to income tax per the TRA income tax for individuals.

What is the best time to trade forex in Tanzania?

The best time for Tanzanians to participate in forex trading is when the London and New York sessions overlap, which is typically between 12 pm and 6 pm local time.

